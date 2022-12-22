Pune, Dec 22 (PTI) Thirteen children allegedly working as bonded labourers with some shepherds in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, 120 kilometres from here, have been rescued by the local administration, an official said on Thursday.

These children, all above 12 years of age, were brought from their parents in Igatpuri in Nashik and were forced to look after sheep and other livestock in Sangamner tehsil, Ahmednagar Collector Rajendra Bhosale said.

"They were brought here after their parents were given assurance of some meagre returns and two sheep per year. After we were alerted, the local administration and the police freed them in October. Some have been reunited with their families and some have been sent to shelter homes," he said.

Those who employed these children have been charged under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the collector said.

