Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 14,718 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568, said a health official.

With 355 fatalities being recorded, the death toll reached 23,444, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234.

On Thursday, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563, the official said.

State capital Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,40,888 and death toll to 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,463.

Pune city reported 1,772 new cases along with 35 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 94,897 and death toll 2,453.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,33,568, New cases 14,718, Death toll 23,444, recoveries 5,31,563, Active cases 1,78,234 and people tested so far 38,62,184.

