Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution while working on the terrace of a building in Ulhasnagar township here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Shanti Nagar area when the two men, both aged around 30, accidentally came in contact with a live wire, the official said.

They suffered an electric shock and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he added.

