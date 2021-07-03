Nashik, Jul 3 (PTI) Two women sustained grievous injuries after the wall of their house collapsed in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place in a 'wada', a traditional form of house, in Ghankar Lane in the city's Ravivar Karanja area, an official said.

"The wall of Vaishya Wada collapsed at around 7pm, seriously injuring Sangita Vaishya (55) and Rita Vaishya (27). Excavation work was underway in the wada beside this one. The work of clearing the debris is underway and the wada has been evacuated as a precautionary measure," the official added.

