Gondia. Feb 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed in Gondia in Maharashtra on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said.

The incident took place between Sarra and Vadegaon on Sakoli-Tirora Road and the deceased have been identified as Sampat Aahake (70), his son Pratap (35) and Heerdesingh Tekam (65), said an official.

"The three were on the way to their native Mangezari village when a car dashed into them. Sampat and Heerdesingh died on the spot and Pratap died en route to hospital. Car driver Chintaman Rahandale was injured and is hospitalised," Assistant Inspector Abhijeet Jogdand of Tirora police station said.

