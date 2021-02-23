Latur, Feb 23 (PTI) As many as 39 students and five employees of a hostel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 360 students residing at the hostel underwent COVID-19 tests and 39 of them were found infected with the disease, Mahesh Patil, health officer of the Latur Municipal Corporation, said.

The infected students are from Classes 9 and 10, he said.

Sixty teaching and non-teaching staff work on the hostel premises, and of these 30 underwent coronavirus tests and five of them were found infected, Patil said.

Test reports of the remaining staffers were awaited, he said.

The tests were conducted after one of the girls from the hostel tested positive for the infection, Patil said.

The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city in central Maharashtra, the official added.

