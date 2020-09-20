Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested from Maharashtra's Satara district for allegedly killing a woman in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and dumping her body in a dam, police said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman's decomposed body, with a heavy cement block tied to it, was found floating in Morbe dam in Navi Mumbai on September 16.

Also Read | India Reports 92,605 Coronavirus Cases, 1,133 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Crosses 54 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 86,752.

During the probe into the case, the police came to know that the deceased was a resident of Akurli village in Panvel township and lived with her seven-year-old daughter.

Her husband died some years back and she was allegedly in an illicit relationship with a 32-year-old man from Koproli village in Panvel, Navi Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said.

Also Read | Industrial Relation Code Bill 2020 Introduced in Lok Sabha: Companies With Up to 300 Workers Can Hire and Fire Staff Without Govt Permission.

The man took money from her on several occasions and did not return it. This led to frequent quarrels between them.

Hence, the man hatched a conspiracy and allegedly killed her on September 15. He then transported the body to the dam and dumped it in the water body, the official said.

The police learnt that the accused fled to Koregaon village in Satara. A Navi Mumbai police team went to Satara and found the accused and the victim's daughter there, the official said.

The police also came to know that the accused took help of three of his friends in the crime.

The main accused and the three others were arrested from Satara on Friday and brought to Panvel, he said.

The victim's daughter has been sent to a child care centre, Panvel taluka police station's senior inspector Ashok Rajput said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)