Palghar, May 2 (PTI) Four persons allegedly involved in cheating bank customers through ATM card skimming and cloning have been arrested in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahesh Patil said a man identified as Sourabh Yadav, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, was held on a tip off with a card skimming machine in Vasai West on April 30.

"His questioning led to the arrest of his three associates Dhanraj Paswan, Pawankumar Paswan and Rakesh Karu Choudhari, all from Bihar. They managed to get card details of a lot of people by taking help of hotel waiters, petrol pump attendants etc. Using card cloning equipment, they got ATM cards made to withdraw money," he said.

"We have seized three laptops, four ATM card cloners eight skimming machines, five mobile phones, 103 ATM cards of different banks, all cumulatively worth Rs 4.14 lakh, from them. They have been charged under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions. Manickpur police is probing further," the official informed.

