Amravati (Maha), Jul 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 54 on Tuesday to reach 1,825, an official said.

Sixty people were discharged, taking the number of such cases to 1,300, leaving the district with 472 active cases, he added.

Rural Amravati accounted for 12 and Badnera eight of the new cases, the official said.

