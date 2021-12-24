Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI) A seven-member interstate gang was busted on Friday, leading to the solving of three dacoity cases in Dabha and Beltarodi area of Nagpur, police said.

Four members of the gang were arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with the help of the Special Task Force there, while the rest were held here, an official said, adding that some of them hail from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Gang kingpin Changiram Gosai (50) managed to flee when a colony in Prayagraj in UP was raided, he added.

The dacoities, two in Gittikhadan police station limits and one under Beltarodi police station area, had led to police forming special teams to nab the culprits, he said.

