Nagpur, Apr 25 (PTI) An aged man was killed after a fire broke out in his furniture shop in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 3 am in the shop located in Katol town, about 60 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The furniture shop was located on the ground floor of a building, while the family owning the shop lived in a house on the first floor.

The shop owner, Noor Mohd Hussain Bothar (93), was bed-ridden and unable to walk. He was sleeping in the shop and died of suffocation due to smoke after the fire, Katol police station's inspector Mahadev Achrekar said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighters managed to douse the flames after about three hours, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered. The cause of the fire was not yet known, the police said.

