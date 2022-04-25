Poco F4 GT global launch is set for tomorrow. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. The company will also launch the Poco Watch along with the F4 GT device. The launch event will be streamed live via Poco Global's official YouTube channel. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera Debuts at MWC 2022, Check Details Here.

Poco F4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition device, which was launched in China. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 120Hz.

Perfect for everyday use and hardcore gaming! #POCOF4GT never disappoints with 120Hz AMOLED flat screen and 460Hz touch sampling rate! Stay tuned for the #POCOF4GT global launch event on April 26th at 20:00 GMT+8! #TheapexofPOWER pic.twitter.com/EB1RpRJrv9 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) April 24, 2022

For photography, the handset might get a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the smartphone will come with 120W HyperCharge and LiquidCool Technology 3.0. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The company will announce the final pricing of the device tomorrow during the launch event.

