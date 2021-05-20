Thane, May 20 (PTI) Thane has reported961 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,04,448, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 8,648, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,05,182, while the death toll has reached 1,924, another official said.

