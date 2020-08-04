Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, state Health department said.

The death toll rose by 300 to 16,142, it said.

Tuesday's addition of 7,760 cases underlines gradual decline in new cases being reported in a day since July 30, an official said.

A total of 12,326 patients were discharged, which is one of the highest such rise in a day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,99,356, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,42,151.

