Bhopal, August 4: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking part in Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Puja ceremony after many of his cabinet ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah were tested positive for COVID-19. Digvijaya Singh said that PM Modi should quarantine himself as his cabinet ministers contracted coronavirus. Singh's remarks came a day before the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

The senior Congress leader added that the entire Modi cabinet should be quarantined. “If a common man tests positive for coronavirus, his entire house is sealed and declared as containment zone. The rules are different for common people and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leaders." Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.

He alleged that timings of Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan were decided as per the convenience of the Prime Minister. Singh stated that the bhumi pujan should take place after coronavirus pandemic ends. He also said that after the death of Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Kamal Rani, the entire UP cabinet should have gone into quarantine.

In the last few days, several BJP leaders were tested positive for coronavirus, including Shah, Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhana and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Shah currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Bhumi Paujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5 at around 12:30 pm. The construction id the Ram Temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony. The ceremony will begin at around 8 am and will continue till 2 pm. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Temple.

