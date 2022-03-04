Aurangabad, Mar 4 (PTI) A few days after several leaders, mainly from the NCP and Shiv Sena, criticized Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for stating that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve waded into the controversy on Friday by backing Koshyari.

Danve said, as per what he had heard, learnt and read, Samarth Ramdas was the guru of the legendary warrior-king, adding that those who disagreed had the right to put forth their stand on the issue and that there was no point in criticizing.

Incidentally, Koshyari had later tried to assuage ruffled feathers by stating he had spoken as per the information he had and stood corrected if others knew better.

