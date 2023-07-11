Pune, July 11 (PTI) NCP (Ajit Pawar camp) on Tuesday retained Pradeep Garatkar as the Pune district unit president of the party.

"Pradeep Garatkar has been appointed as Pune District President of Nationalist Congress. Congratulations to him," Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tweeted.

Garatkar was holding the same position in the NCP before Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2.

Garatkar then joined the Ajt Pawar's camp.

