Aurangabad, Oct 14 (PTI) The level of the Manjara dam that provides water for irrigation to Latur and neighbouring areas in Maharashtra has reached almost 90 per cent of storage capacity, leading to officials stating on Friday that its gates may have to be opened if rains in the catchment areas continued.

With the water storage now standing at 89.91 per cent of capacity, the irrigation department has raised an alert for villages in the vicinity and along the banks of the Manjara river, he said.

"The gates may have to be opened if the rains in the catchment areas continued. We have written to the district administration on this issue," he added.

