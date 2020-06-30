Amravati, Jun 30 (PTI) At least 20 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one person died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the detection of 20 fresh cases, which include two children, the district's tally now stands at 569, of which 407 patients have recovered, the official said.

The death of a 75-year-old man from Dhamangaon has taken the COVID-19 toll to 24, a release here stated.

The district currently has 138 active cases, while the recovery rate stood at 71.52 per cent, it was stated.

Meanwhile, collector Shailesh Naval announced a month-long lockdown from July 1, with stringent curbs for eight days in Anjangaon Surji town, which has recorded 15 cases since June 22.

However, Badnera continued to be one of the worst-hit areas with 78 cases reported so far, the data stated.

