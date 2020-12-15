Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday prorogued the Legislative Assembly at the end of the two-day winter session here.

The Budget session will be held on March 1 next year though there were no details on whether it will be held in Mumbai or Nagpur.

The winter session of the legislature is normally held in Nagpur but took place in Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak.

