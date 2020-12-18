Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) A man wanted since February 2 for allegedly trying to kill a person in Bhandup in neighbouring Mumbai was arrested by a Thane police team, an official said on Friday.

Four people had attacked a man with knives after he went to resolve a dispute, and of them, three were held by Mumbai police but one Tousif Inamdar was on the run, said Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thakre.

"We arrested Inamdar from Talaopali area on Thursday after a tip-off. He has been handed over to Bhandup police for further action," Thakre added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)