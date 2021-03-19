Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) The body of a 33-year-old woman was found in a forest area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The body was recovered from a hillock in Shelar village and the police suspect that she was allegedly raped before being murdered.

"The woman had gone to graze her cattle on Thursday, but did not return home till night. Sensing that something was amiss, a search was carried by her husband and villagers and her body was found in the wee hours," an official of Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

There were bruise marks on her neck and her ornaments and mobile phone are missing, he said.

"We suspect that the woman was raped before being killed. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police, he said.

