Mumbai, January 20: The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely to begin in Mumbai from March 1, sources said on Wednesday. The duration of the session will be finalised in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting scheduled to be held in February, they said.

The monsoon session and the winter session of the state legislature were curtailed and held for two days each in the months of September and December last year, respectively, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi To Chair All-Party Meeting on January 30.

Breaking from the convention, the winter session was held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. Demands were also made to hold the Budget session in Nagpur.

