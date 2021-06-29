Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) A businessman was shot at by two unidentified persons but escaped unhurt in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The attempt on the life of Rajesh Gude (32), a factory owner, was made at around 8:30pm on Monday by two people who came on a two-wheeler and fired at him from close range, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

"Gude ducked in time and remained unhurt. A case under IPC and Arms Act provisions has been registered and a hunt is underway for the two accused," he added.

