Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend by six months its initiative of providing Shiv Bhojan thali at Rs 5 per plate amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

According to an official statement, the meals were being made available at Rs 10 per plate from January, this year, but the rate was brought down to Rs 5 per plate from March in view of the health crisis.

At present, the thalis are being served at 906 centres and till now, around 2 crore meals have been distributed, the statement said.

