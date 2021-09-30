Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A man had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving fell off a bridge into the Bhatsa river in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle, an official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

The incident occurred around noon at Sapgaon village, he said.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

A speeding tempo hit two cars and one of them fell off the bridge. Due to the impact, the car broke the retaining wall of the bridge and fell down, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Some locals pulled out the occupant of the car, identified as Vikas Shirke, who worked as a driver at the local panchayat samiti office. He was given first aid, Kadam said.

Later on, the car was also fished out of the water, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)