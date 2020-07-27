Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated COVID-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

Thackeray gave these directions after representatives of various medicine streams made a presentation before him.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Allows Street Vendors and Hawkers From 10 am to 8 pm Daily: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Besides the CM, Health department principal secretary Pradeep Vyas, Ayush treatment committee chairman Tatyarao Lahane and other officials were present.

"Two sets of instructions can be formed for the state task force, which will issue them for public usage. Prevention and treatment will be the two categories in which inputs from various treatment methods will be included," Thackeray said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra stood at 3,83,723 as on Monday with 13,883 fatalities so far, according to state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)