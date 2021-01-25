Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said several state-related projects were pending with Central agencies, as he inaugurated the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge, which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, via video conferencing.

Thackeray alleged the Opposition was putting spanner in development works and accusing the Shiv Sena-led state government of non-performance.

"Several projects of Maharashtra are pending with Central agencies," he said.

The CM said that hurdles in development works, irrespective of the government which is implementing them, should be removed and there should not be any blame game.

The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914, posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulled down in November 2018. It was reconstructed after several hurdles.

The bridge will provide a big relief to the commuters, particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over the location of the proposed metro car shed project in Mumbai, which was shifted to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony last year.

