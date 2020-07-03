Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday held a meeting here over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and others issues.

The hour-long meeting took place amid reports that some ministers from the NCP and the Congress, constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, being unhappy over the chief minister taking decisions without taking them into confidence.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 211 COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 4,964: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

The three parties with different ideologies had joined hands to form the government after the Assembly election held last year.

"The two leaders keep meeting to discuss the current affairs relating to the state, particularly the situation triggered by COVID-19. They held a meeting today. There is no bickering within the MVA," sources in the NCP said.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

On June 29, the Maharashtra government had extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The NCP has been insisting that economic activities be resumed in a staggered manner in those parts of the state that have not been affected much by the COVID-19 crisis, to bring the economy back on track.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country till now.

Some of the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, like Thane and Mira Bhayandar, have even announced lockdown in their jurisdictions due to the rising cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)