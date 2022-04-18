Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reviewed the restoration work of historic sites such as forts, temples and monuments.

An official statement quoted the CM as saying that eight ancient temples, including Dhutpapeshwar Temple (Ratnagiri), Ekvira Devi (Pune), Gondeshwar (Nashik), Khandoba (Aurangabad), Bhagwan Purushottam (Beed), Anandeshwar (Amravati), Shiv Mandir (Gadchiroli), will be taken up for restoration in the first phase.

He also asked officials to take urgent steps on restoration of Kopeshwar temple, the statement added.

Thackeray reviewed the restoration of Rajgad, Torna, Shineri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg forts, which have been taken up in the first phase, and said the development of these historical forts should be done without diluting the original aesthetics.

