Pune, Jul 29 (PTI)Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Pune on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the district, officials said.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Pune ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020 | All Separations Between Vocational & Academic & Curricular & Extra-Curricular to Be Removed: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

"The chief minister will visit Pune and take a review of the district's COVID-19 response," an official from the district administration said on Wednesday.

Pune district so far has reported over 74,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,792 deaths, officials said.

Also Read | Another Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone Image Released Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)