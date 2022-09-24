Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday condemned the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune and demanded a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), currently under scanner for allegedly supporting terror activities.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Shoe Factory at Gwalior's Tansen Nagar Ablaze, 30 Workers Evacuated.

Patole alleged that Congress had demanded to proscribe organisations like PFI in the past and wondered if the BJP-led Centre was not accepting the demand for any political motive.

"I condemn the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune. Divisive and communal organisations should be banned. The Congress wants peace and such tendencies to create a divide should be stopped," he told reporters.

Patole demanded an inquiry to ascertain if organisations like PFI get political support to create a Hindu-Muslim divide.

A video has surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune.

"The Central government has the power to ban organisations like PFI under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Congress had earlier made such a demand. Is the BJP not accepting the demand for its own political motive?" he asked.

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday, arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

In a dig, Patole said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat recently visited a mosque in Delhi as the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was bringing people closer.

"We welcome this stand of RSS. The yatra (foot march) is meant to unite the people," he said, adding the yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Bhagwat visited a mosque and a madrasa in Delhi on Thursday and held discussions with the chief of the All India Imam Organisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)