Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has sentenced a 34-year-old construction supervisor from Navi Mumbai to life imprisonment for stoning a labourer to death in 2018 over a financial dispute.

Additional sessions judge R V Tamhanekar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Ansar Abdul Khan, a resident of Sanpada, after holding him guilty under IPC section 302 (murder).

The order was passed on August 6, but its copy was made available on Wednesday.

Additional public prosecutor S H Mhatre told the court that Khan hit Shafiq Rafiq Shaikh (26) with a stone on July 13, 2018.

She said that a day before the incident, Shaikh had taken Rs 420 from Khan's pocket. Angry over it, Khan hit Shaikh on his head with a stone, following which he died.

