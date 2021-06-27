Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) The Thane police on Sunday foiled a bid of theft at a finance company in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra by arresting seven persons who were trying to drill a hole in the wall of a shop rented by them, an officer said.

The incident came to light when a patrolling team of police personnel heard sound of a drill machine coming from inside a shop located in camp 4 near the railway station in the early hours of Sunday, he said.

When a team of policemen entered the shop, they found a hole was being drilled in the wall of the shop to create a passage to enter the office of the finance company, the officer said, adding that police seized gas cutters and other equipment.

Vitthalwadi police station senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said the accused had taken the fruit shop adjacent to the office of the finance company on rent for three days to execute their plan.

The accused men migrated recently to Ulhasnagar from Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand.

