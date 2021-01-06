Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recovered actor Amisha Patel's Instagram account which was hacked through a phishing attack.

Patel approached the Maharashtra Cyber complaining about her social media getting hacked on January 4.

"She received a Direct message on her social media account stating that account will be suspended within 24 hours for violating Instagram's Copyright law. The Phishing message/email appeared similar to the official direct message on Instagram. Along with that, there was a 'Copyright Objection Form link present in the direct message. After clicking on the link she was directed to a fake Instagram page and her account was compromised," Maharashtra Cyber said.

Maharashtra Cyber took cognisance and swiftly contacted the consent to recover the account.

Primary investigation revealed that the phishing link sent to the victim is hosted from Netherland URL and IP's used to access the account were from Turkey, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)