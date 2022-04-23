Pune Apr 23 (PTI) A couple and their 7-year-old niece died after a tree fell on their motorcycle in Pune's Purandar tehsil, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Pimple in Saswad area when the three were going to Parinch, he said.

"At around 7pm, a half-burnt banyan tree fell on the motorcycle, killing the couple instantly, while the child died after being rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

