Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A criminal case was registered on Monday against a couple from Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up the 11-year-old son of their neighbour over a petty issue, police said.

Also Read | Prince Harry Accuses British Royal Family of 'Unconscious Bias' About Skin Colour, UK Royals Ignore His Diatribe.

Also Read | Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat After Bomb Threat.

The incident occurred on January 7 when a ball hit the son of the accused couple while he was playing football with the victim on the premises of a housing society in Vartak Nagar area.

Angered by the incident, the couple pulled the 11-year-old inside their flat and beat him, resulting in injuries, the official said.

The couple also threatened to kill the victim, he said, adding they also manhandled his parents.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children ) Act, 2000.

No arrest is made so far till Monday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)