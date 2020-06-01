India News | Maha COVID-19 Case Count Crosses 70,000 Mark; 76 More Die

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,361 new COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths, taking the overall case count to 70,013, and the number of fatalities to 2,362, state Health department said.

A total of 779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 30,108 so far, a statement said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 37,543, it said, adding that a total of 4,71,473 samples have been tested.

