Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said.

The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.

A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.

The recovery count in the state has reached 15,14,079, it said.

So far, 90,24,871 people have been tested across the state.

