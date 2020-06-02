India News | Maha: COVID-19 Count Reaches 1,289 in Nashik, Death Toll 75

Nashik, Jun 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district increased by 35 on Tuesday to reach 1,289 while the death toll touched 75 after two people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Malegaon accounts for 55 of the 75 deaths and 782 of the 1,289 cases, he added.

"Till date, 12,470 samples have been sent for testing, of which 10,672 have returned negative, 1,289 positive, and 507 reports are awaited," he said.

