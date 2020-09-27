Aurangabad, Sep 27 (PTI) A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad on Sunday morning, police said.

The Paithan resident, who was admitted in GMCH on September 25 and had been shifted to the ICU on September 27, jumped off the window beside his bed around 7 am after asking for water and a paan from attendants in the ward, GMCH officials said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Militants and Security Forces in Pulwama.

He jumped from the fourth floor, GMCH Dean Kanan Yelikar told PTI.

A case has been registered at Begumpura police station.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray a Day After Devendra Fadnavis-Sanjay Raut Meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)