Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory asking its officials and netizens to not open a file sent from an email ID saying it is suspicious, a police official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

A fake account sender in his email ID's subject line mentioned that “Terrorist behind JK gunned down in Mumbai,” the official said, adding the mail with this subject line has been sent to the email accounts of all government officials.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

He said the mail contains reportintelligence.pdf as the attachment.

"The state cyber department has asked its officials to not open the email as it is fishy," it said.

The Maharashtra Cyber is on alert and doing further investigation, the official added.

The Maharashtra Cyber is a nodal agency for cyber security and cyber crime investigation for Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)