Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday sought to put the Maharashtra government on the mat over its Rs 10,000-crore relief package for flood-hit farmers by claiming provision of only Rs 2,181 crore had been made so far.

Speaking during the debate on supplementary demands in the Legislative Council, Darekar, who is Leader of Opposition, also sought to know what steps the Uddhav Thackeray government was taking to the ensure the Maratha quota decision, currently being heard in the Supreme Court, remains intact.

He said the state government, at the same time, will also have to "assure the OBCs that their quota will not be touched".

"Of the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the state government, farmers will get only Rs 5,500 crore. The rest is allocated for rural development, road and bridge construction, and repair works. This is going to benefit only contractors," he said.

Darekar said the MVA government announced the package on October 23, while a formal decision on it was made only on November 7, which "rubbed salt into the wounds of farmers" as only help of Rs 2,181 crore was earmarked.

"Only 20 per cent farmers are going to benefit from this. The government should immediately give Rs 7,820 crore as relief to farmers," he said.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who took out protest marches in 2019 to ensure farmers get crop insurance claims, Darekar sought to know "how many claims from farmers have been settled till now".

Darekar listed several steps taken by Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, all ruled by the BJP, to give relief to farmers, adding that the Maharashtra government was lacking on this front.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation, Darekar said the Maharashtra government had mishandled the outbreak and the number of tests per million population was less when compared to several other states.

He said private laboratories had "looted" patients in the name of tests when a Central government firm, HLL Lifecare Limited, was offering coronavirus tests at lower rates.

Darekar said the state health department, on September 2,informed him only 72 ventilators had been purchased, while the Centre had given 4,434 ventilators amid the outbreak.

"It is observed that some 5 per cent COVID-19 patients need ventilator support. This means, at the time (early September), 14,560 ventilators were required. But the state government bought only 72 ventilators. Even face masks were priced higher in the state," he alleged.

The BJP leader said the Uddhav Thackeray government shifted the metro rail carshed work from Aarey to Kanjurmarg "out of arrogance and ego".

He said the current dispensation had slowed down the progress of metro works as well as the Dharavi redevelopment plan in the metropolis.

He took a swipe at the state government on the issues connected to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut.

