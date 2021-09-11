Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a drug peddler with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Suffering From Learning Difficulties Hacks Father To Death in Tirunelveli District.

Based on a tip-off, the ANC of the Thane city police laid a trap and nabbed Pranay Mahale (29) from Manpada junction on Friday, assistant police inspector Jaimala Wasave said.

Also Read | Who Will Be The Next Gujarat Chief Minister? Here Is List of Probables Who May Succeed Vijay Rupani.

The ANC team recovered 17 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 1.25 lakh from the accused, who was charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him into police custody till September 15, she said, adding that further probe is underway to trace the source of the contraband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)