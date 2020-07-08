Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the state government has taken serious note of vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' here and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Condemning the incident, Pawar said it isan "act of anti-social elements with wicked mindset".

He urged people not to fall prey to the "ulterior motives" of such elements, and ensure peace and unity.

"The vandalisation at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai is quite condemnable. It is the misadventure of anti-social elements with wicked mindset," a statement from Pawar's office quoted him as saying.

"The state government has taken serious note of the incident and police initiated probe into the matter immediately. The accused will be traced at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

The deputy chief minister further said Ambedkar's work and ideology are deep-rooted in the minds of people and none can remove the faith people have in him.

Two persons threw stones on glass windows, and damaged CCTV cameras and potted plants at 'Rajgruh' in Dadar area here on Tuesday night, a police official said.

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home of the Constitution architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said.

Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident.

Located at Hindu Colony in Dadar, the two-storey heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb's books, portrait, ashes and vessels are among the artefacts.

