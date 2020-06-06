India News | Maha Failed to Improve Health Infra to Fight COVID: Darekar

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has failed to provide adequate health infrastructure to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been accusing the BJP of playing politics on the issue to "hide the failure" of the state government.

"Hospitals lack ventilators and oxygen supply system while the government is ramping up number of beds. Inadequate health facilities is a serious concern in the state which has seen a rise in coronaviorus cases," he told reporters in Bhiwandi.

Doctors, nurses and health workers are not available in hospitals, he said, adding that various departments of the state government "lacked in coordination".

Darkar also accused the state government of not taking the Opposition into confidence.

"We are ready to co-operate with the government in this difficult times," he said.

As on June 5, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 80,229 with 2,849 deaths, which is the highest for any state in the county.

