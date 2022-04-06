Latur, Apr 6 (PTI) The excise department busted fake liquor manufacturing units and seized materials worth over Rs 35 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramadan on April 7 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The state excise department raided manufacturing units at Sidharth Nagar locality of Chakur and Malewadi road in Ahmedpur on Tuesday, he said.

The authorities recovered materials worth Rs 35.4 lakh at both illegal establishments and seized boxes of illegal liquor and fake labels, State Excise Superintendent Ganesh Bargaje said.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Sets Up Free EV Charging Infrastructure for Employees in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)