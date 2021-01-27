Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 56-year-old employee of a children's remand home in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly thrashing three minor inmates, an official here said.

The accused allegedly hit the three children, aged 9 and 11, with a steel scale used in lab experiments on January 17 as they were playing in a hall of the remand home, the official said on Tuesday.

The facility's medical officer later got to know that the children were beaten up, following which the victims were provided treatment and then referred to a hospital in Ulhasnagar, the official said.

The remand home's superintendent filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered by Vitthalwadi police against the accused on Sunday under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and the police are conducting a probe into the case, he added.

