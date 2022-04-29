Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) A fire erupted at a godown where industrial oil was stored at a village in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

Also Read | Rising COVID-19 Cases Early Hints of 4th Wave, Will Not Impact Growth in Near-Term, Says Nomura.

The blaze broke out around 11.45 am at a godown in Oshia Mata Compound in Kalhar village, fire officer Amol Kini of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Crore to Family of Sanitation Worker Who Died of COVID-19.

A fire engine and four water tankers were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, he said.

According to people in the vicinity, the area was filled will thick smoke due to the fire, which could be seen from a long distance and foul smell emanated from the scene.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)