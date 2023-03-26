Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forested area on a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted on Mama Bhanja Hill around 2.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC.

The forest department team rushed to the scene and doused the flames within an hour, he said, adding that the extent of damages in the forest area and cause for the blaze are yet be ascertained.

